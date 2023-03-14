Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The Perfectionist's Flop Movies

By Aarti Tiwari
March 14, 2023
Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan. His films usually are record-breaking.
The Perfectionist on screen also had a time when his films were flops.
The film features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, and Jagdeep in key roles. It has 7.1 IMDb ratings.
A love story film featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It has only 5 IMDb ratings.
A girl dealing with the dowry system features Farha Naaz, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Rohini. Got a 5.1 IMDb rating.
Featuring Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Ekta Soni, and Aditya Pancholi, the film has a mere 4.6 IMDb rating.
This film features Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, and Ashwini Bhave and has a 5.1 IMDb rating.
Featuring Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla, and Archana Joglekar as the main leads, the film has a 4.5 IMDb rating.
Aamir Khan's action drama with Twinkle Khanna could not win hearts and has a 3.7 rating on IMDb.
This release featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Lloyd Owen has only 4 ratings on IMDb.