Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The Perfectionist's Flop Movies

By Aarti Tiwari

March 14, 2023

Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan. His films usually are record-breaking.

The Perfectionist on screen also had a time when his films were flops.

The film features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, and Jagdeep in key roles. It has 7.1 IMDb ratings.

Raakh (1989)

A love story film featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It has only 5 IMDb ratings.

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin (1990)

A girl dealing with the dowry system features Farha Naaz, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Rohini. Got a 5.1 IMDb rating.

Jawani Zindabad (1990)

Featuring Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Ekta Soni, and Aditya Pancholi, the film has a mere 4.6 IMDb rating.

First Rank (1990)

This film features Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, and Ashwini Bhave and has a 5.1 IMDb rating.

Parampara (1993)

Featuring Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla, and Archana Joglekar as the main leads, the film has a 4.5 IMDb rating.

Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)

Aamir Khan's action drama with Twinkle Khanna could not win hearts and has a 3.7 rating on IMDb.

Mela (2000)

This release featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Lloyd Owen has only 4 ratings on IMDb.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

