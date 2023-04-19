Inside Fitness Freak Alia Bhatt's Regime

By Srushti Gharat
April 19, 2023
Alia Bhatt follows a strict workout routine of cardio, weight training, and yoga.
Alia Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast who performs yoga asanas on the yoga mat while stretching her back on the yoga wheel.
Alia Bhatt enjoyed her leg stretching moments while doing a leg workout.
Alia Bhatt adds a risk-taking challenge to her workout routine and performs a handstand on the yoga mat, which she named "Mission Handstand."
Alia Bhatt shows her core strength of arms by pulling a door anchor and pushing the band bar.
Alia Bhatt gives us a significant fitness goal while performing Jack Rabbit on cardio leg equipment for stability and core and shoulder strength.
Alia Bhatt's favorite exercise and hard to do on Cadillac for core and poster correction.
Alia Bhatt performs like water waves on a trapeze for her Pilates sessions.