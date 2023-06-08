Bollywood

Inside Parineeti Chopra's Travel Diaries, see pics

Inside Parineeti Chopra's Travel Diaries, see pics 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 08, 2023

Instagram

Parineeti Chopra has been to the beautiful place of London, and her smile says it all. 

London, United Kingdom

Instagram

Some family vacation time with cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas. 

Mexico

Instagram

The diva not only loves to go out of India but takes time to enjoy the beauty of her nation. 

Puri, Orissa

Instagram

A stylish walk in the sparkling city is fun and playful. 

Prague

Instagram

Water baby Parineeti Chopra enjoys some time in sunny weather in the beautiful vacation destination Maldives. 

Maldives

Instagram

A perfect day in nature in the mountains of Nepal looked peaceful and relaxing. 

Nepal

Instagram

Parineeti had fun taking selfies in Austria. 

Austria

Instagram

Beautiful greenery and homeland always become a fairytale place.

Ambala, India

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story