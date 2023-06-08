Inside Parineeti Chopra's Travel Diaries, see pics 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 08, 2023
Parineeti Chopra has been to the beautiful place of London, and her smile says it all.
Some family vacation time with cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas.
The diva not only loves to go out of India but takes time to enjoy the beauty of her nation.
A stylish walk in the sparkling city is fun and playful.
Water baby Parineeti Chopra enjoys some time in sunny weather in the beautiful vacation destination Maldives.
A perfect day in nature in the mountains of Nepal looked peaceful and relaxing.
Parineeti had fun taking selfies in Austria.
Beautiful greenery and homeland always become a fairytale place.