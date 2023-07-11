Intriguing Facts About Niti Taylor That You Didn't Know

By Aarti Tiwari
Niti Taylor belongs to an upper-class business family with high roots in Gujarati.
Her father was a Gujarati-Hindu, and her mother was Bengali-Christian.
Niti was a shy kid, and she used to get bullied in her school days.
The actress, since her childhood, wanted to become an actor, so she started her career as a model as a teenager.
If not an actress, she would have become a teacher as she was interested in teaching.
She first appeared in the Tata Docomo ad.
She got her breakthrough role after four years in the industry with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Nandani.
She was last featured in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.