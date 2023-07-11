Television

Intriguing Facts About Niti Taylor That You Didn't Know

Intriguing Facts About Niti Taylor That You Didn't Know

By Aarti Tiwari

July 11, 2023

Instagram

Niti Taylor belongs to an upper-class business family with high roots in Gujarati. 

Instagram

Her father was a Gujarati-Hindu, and her mother was Bengali-Christian. 

Instagram

Niti was a shy kid, and she used to get bullied in her school days. 

Instagram

The actress, since her childhood, wanted to become an actor, so she started her career as a model as a teenager. 

Instagram

If not an actress, she would have become a teacher as she was interested in teaching. 

Instagram

She first appeared in the Tata Docomo ad.

Instagram

She got her breakthrough role after four years in the industry with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Nandani.

Instagram

She was last featured in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story