K-Drama Actor Kim Soo-Hyun's Stylish Suit Pants

By Srushti Gharat

April 25, 2023

Instagram: Kim Soo-Hyun

Kim Soo-Hyun looks dapper in a white shirt and all-black suit pants. 

Kim Soo-Hyun shows his most relaxed vibes in all-white suit pants. 

Kim Soo-Hyun steals our hearts in a white shirt, blue blazer, and pants. 

Kim Soo-Hyun gives us a significant fashion goal in a white t-shirt with grey suit pants. 

Kim Soo-Hyun flaunts his precious awards in black and white suit pants.

Kim Soo-Hyun exudes charm in a monochrome suit pants. 

Kim Soo-Hyun wows in black and white suit pants with his dashing look. 

Kim Soo-Hyun shows his cuteness in an all-black suit pant. 

