Kajal Aggarwal Teaches To Slay In Red

By Aarti Tiwari

May 17, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal is a fashion enthusiast. The diva loves to wear red in her bold and beautiful andaaz.

The actress exuded royalty in this bold red simple sare with a matching blouse and suitable makeup. 

The Typical Saree

Kajal chooses a beautiful bridal lehenga by Anamika Khanna for her wedding day. 

The Red Bridal Look

The diva looked captivating in this ruffle-low neckline top for her basic look. 

A Refreshing Top

Kajal chooses a comfortable style for her vacation days. Isn't she always look stunning?

The Beautiful Look

Slay the bride squad looks with this beautiful blood-red simple lehenga, just like Kajal Aggarwal. 

The Bride Squad Goals

Kajal Aggarwal looked mesmerizing in this beautiful red and gold silk drape. 

Silk Show

It seems Kajal loves saree, and so she styles herself in different types of six-yard drapes. 

The Modern Twist

