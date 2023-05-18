Kajal Aggarwal Teaches To Slay In Red

By Aarti Tiwari
May 17, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal is a fashion enthusiast. The diva loves to wear red in her bold and beautiful andaaz.
The actress exuded royalty in this bold red simple sare with a matching blouse and suitable makeup.
Kajal chooses a beautiful bridal lehenga by Anamika Khanna for her wedding day.
The diva looked captivating in this ruffle-low neckline top for her basic look.
Kajal chooses a comfortable style for her vacation days. Isn't she always look stunning?
Slay the bride squad looks with this beautiful blood-red simple lehenga, just like Kajal Aggarwal.
Kajal Aggarwal looked mesmerizing in this beautiful red and gold silk drape.
It seems Kajal loves saree, and so she styles herself in different types of six-yard drapes.