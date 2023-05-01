Kajol Devgan's Statement Neckpiece

By Srushti Gharat
May 1, 2023
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol shows her elegance in an anarkali-style gown paired with a pearl necklace with emerald stone.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol gives us a retro feel in a red polka dot saree as she opted for a golden chain necklace.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol looked divine in a wine-coloured lehenga, a plain sheer dupatta, a V-neck blouse, and a golden silver neckpiece.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol looks ravishing in a red saree with embroidered work and a silver diamond studded.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol appeared elegantly in a light pink saree with a sequin border and a backless blouse paired with diamond-studded gold.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol looks like "Marathi Mulgi" in a pastel yellow saree with a silver and gold choker necklace.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol looks gorgeous in a dark pink saree with a black border and a strappy golden sequined blouse paired with a golden and diamond neckpiece with emerald.
Instagram: Kajol Devgan
Kajol looks stunning in a see-through saree with a white chikankari strappy blouse paired with diamond studded in silver.