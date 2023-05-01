Bollywood

Kajol Devgan's Statement Neckpiece

By Srushti Gharat

May 1, 2023

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol shows her elegance in an anarkali-style gown paired with a pearl necklace with emerald stone.

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol gives us a retro feel in a red polka dot saree as she opted for a golden chain necklace. 

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol looked divine in a wine-coloured lehenga, a plain sheer dupatta, a V-neck blouse, and a golden silver neckpiece.

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol looks ravishing in a red saree with embroidered work and a silver diamond studded. 

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol appeared elegantly in a light pink saree with a sequin border and a backless blouse paired with diamond-studded gold.

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol looks like "Marathi Mulgi" in a pastel yellow saree with a silver and gold choker necklace.  

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol looks gorgeous in a dark pink saree with a black border and a strappy golden sequined blouse paired with a golden and diamond neckpiece with emerald. 

Instagram: Kajol Devgan

Kajol looks stunning in a see-through saree with a white chikankari strappy blouse paired with diamond studded in silver. 

