Television

Karishma Kaa Karishma Fame Jhanak Shukla Has Changed A Lot; Check Out

Karishma Kaa Karishma Fame Jhanak Shukla Has Changed A Lot; Check Out 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 28, 2023

Google

Undoubtedly, we all know Karishma Kaa Karishma, little girl Jhanak Shukla

Instagram

She was the most famous child actress in her early 20s. And her show was a favorite among the kids. 

Google

Her bangs hairstyle and cute face are unforgettable. But do you know? The diva has grown now and has changed a lot. 

Instagram

Born in 1996, the actress is now 27 years old and looks way more different. 

Instagram

Jhanak Shukla now looks chubby and young. 

Instagram

The actress got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryavanshi in Jan this year. 

Instagram

She is now quite active on her social media handles. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story