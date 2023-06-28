Karishma Kaa Karishma Fame Jhanak Shukla Has Changed A Lot; Check Out 

By Aarti Tiwari
Undoubtedly, we all know Karishma Kaa Karishma, little girl Jhanak Shukla
She was the most famous child actress in her early 20s. And her show was a favorite among the kids.
Her bangs hairstyle and cute face are unforgettable. But do you know? The diva has grown now and has changed a lot.
Born in 1996, the actress is now 27 years old and looks way more different.
Jhanak Shukla now looks chubby and young.
The actress got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryavanshi in Jan this year.
She is now quite active on her social media handles.