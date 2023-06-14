Bollywood

Kiara Advani-Kareena Kapoor: Beauties In Pink Sarees 

Kiara Advani-Kareena Kapoor: Beauties In Pink Sarees  

By Aarti Tiwari

June 14, 2023

Google 

Shershah fame looked beautiful in a pink saree with a sparkling blouse. 

Kiara Advani

Google 

This beautiful baby pink tissue saree is a person queen vibe. 

Kareena Kapoor

Google 

Dhadak girl is soaring hot in her see-through saree style. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Google 

You can't get over Shraddha's gorgeousness in this hot pink saree. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Google 

Isn't the actress looking attractive in this printed pink saree 

Sara Ali Khan

Google 

The diva is the epitome of elegance in the silk Kanjivaram saree. 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Google 

The stunning star looked spectacular in a pink silk saree with smokey makeup. 

Deepika Padukone

Google

The beautiful star sparkled in a shimmery sultry saree. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story