Kiara Advani-Kareena Kapoor: Beauties In Pink Sarees  

By Aarti Tiwari
June 14, 2023
Shershah fame looked beautiful in a pink saree with a sparkling blouse.
This beautiful baby pink tissue saree is a person queen vibe.
Dhadak girl is soaring hot in her see-through saree style.
You can't get over Shraddha's gorgeousness in this hot pink saree.
Isn't the actress looking attractive in this printed pink saree
The diva is the epitome of elegance in the silk Kanjivaram saree.
The stunning star looked spectacular in a pink silk saree with smokey makeup.
The beautiful star sparkled in a shimmery sultry saree.