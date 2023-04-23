"King Khan" SRK's Rare And Interesting Facts

By Srushti Gharat
April 23, 2023
Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was born in a Muslim family and grew up in the Rajendra Nagar Neighbourhood of New Delhi.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan studied at St. Columba's School in central Delhi and received the highest award, "The Sword of Honour."
Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian actor to be presented on the cover page of the Los Angeles Times Calendar section.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan appeared in over 90 films and earned innumerable honours, including 14 Filmfare.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is the first and only Indian actor with a statue in Grevin Museum after Gandhiji.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was Honoured with UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni Awards for advocating for women and children.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Newsweek named Shah Rukh Khan one of the world's fifty most influential people.
Google: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan holds longest running movie in Indian cinema: Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, which still runs in Maratha Mandir Theatre.