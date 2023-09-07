Television

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Sumedh Mudgalkar As Krishna In 'RadhaKrishn'

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Sumedh Mudgalkar As Krishna In 'RadhaKrishn' 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 07, 2023

Instagram

Radhakrishn first aired on 1 October 2018 and became the most loved mythological show. 

Instagram

Sumedh Mudgalkar portrayed the role of Krishna in the show. And his amazing performance brought liveliness to the character. 

Instagram

He won several accolades for his acting skills. 

Instagram

As Krishna, he made a difference in people's lives with his performance. And also the show thoughts many things to the audience. 

Instagram

While Mallika Singh portrayed the role of Radha opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar. 

Instagram

His die-hard fans gifted him a statue of Krishna in his avatar. 

Instagram

After running more than five years, charting on top, the show went off the air on 21 January 2023. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story