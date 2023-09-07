Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Sumedh Mudgalkar As Krishna In 'RadhaKrishn' 

By Aarti Tiwari
Radhakrishn first aired on 1 October 2018 and became the most loved mythological show.
Sumedh Mudgalkar portrayed the role of Krishna in the show. And his amazing performance brought liveliness to the character.
He won several accolades for his acting skills.
As Krishna, he made a difference in people's lives with his performance. And also the show thoughts many things to the audience.
While Mallika Singh portrayed the role of Radha opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar.
His die-hard fans gifted him a statue of Krishna in his avatar.
After running more than five years, charting on top, the show went off the air on 21 January 2023.