Kundali Bhagya Fame Baseer Ali Unknown Facts 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 10, 2023
Born in Hyderabad, Baseer Ali was raised by his single mother.
He is called 'Baseer Bhai' at his native place.
The actor loves skating, swimming, and other sports activity, and also he was a national-level basketball player.
Not many know; Baseer has his own YouTube channel named Habibiz.
He rose to fame after participating in the stunt-based reality show Roadies Rising in 2017 and simultaneously in Splitsvilla.
He also participated in Ace Of Space.
Currently, he is featured in the top show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV alongside Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad.