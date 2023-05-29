Laal Singh Chaddha To Goodbye : Big Budget Films That Suffered Loss

By Aarti Tiwari
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's filmmaking cost was 180 crore, and it collected 129.64 crore.
This film featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hedge was made for 350 crores; however, it collected 214 at the box office.
One of the hit films featuring Ranveer Singh and many other actors suffered a loss of 89 crores as it collected only 61 crores.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi buzzed over the internet but couldn't perform well at the box office as they collected only 23.63 crores at the box office and made 110 crores.
Again Akshay Kumar's film gathered only 92.64 crores after spending 150 crores in the making.
Samantha's amazing film made 65 crores but could collect only 20 crores at the box office.
Another most hyped film of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda suffered a loss of 42 crores as it was made of 103 crores.
Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut collected only 6 crores at the box office though it made 35 crores.