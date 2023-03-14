Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit To Vaani Kapoor: Kathak Dance Enthusiasts

Madhuri Dixit To Vaani Kapoor: Kathak Dance Enthusiasts

By Aarti Tiwari

March 8, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

Google

Madhuri Dixit is a trained kathak dancer and has many hits like Dil To Pagal Hai and others.

Radhika Apte

Google

She is a versatile actress and learned kathak for eight years in Rohini Bhate classes.

Priyanka Chopra

Google

Desi girl also learned the classical kathak dance under Pandit Veeru Krishnan.

Richa Chadha

Google

Apart from her stunning on-screen performance, she is a trained kathak dancer.

Alaya F

Google

Alaya started learning kathak for her better performance in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor

Google

Janhvi, like her mother, always slays. She is a trained kathak dancer.

Kriti Sanon

Google

The actress is a trained Kathak dancer who started learning this dance form at the age of 8.

Vaani Kapoor

Google

You can see how gracefully Vaani is learning the Kathak dance form.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story