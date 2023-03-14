Madhuri Dixit To Vaani Kapoor: Kathak Dance Enthusiasts

By Aarti Tiwari
March 8, 2023
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit is a trained kathak dancer and has many hits like Dil To Pagal Hai and others.
Radhika Apte
She is a versatile actress and learned kathak for eight years in Rohini Bhate classes.
Priyanka Chopra
Desi girl also learned the classical kathak dance under Pandit Veeru Krishnan.
Richa Chadha
Apart from her stunning on-screen performance, she is a trained kathak dancer.
Alaya F
Alaya started learning kathak for her better performance in the industry.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi, like her mother, always slays. She is a trained kathak dancer.
Kriti Sanon
The actress is a trained Kathak dancer who started learning this dance form at the age of 8.
Vaani Kapoor
You can see how gracefully Vaani is learning the Kathak dance form.