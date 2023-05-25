Television

Mouni Roy Is A Vacation Inspiration In These Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari

May 24, 2023

Mouni Roy looked captivating in this picture as she posed for a scenic picture. 

The Italy Love

Isn't this a dream for many of us to wake up beautifully in a beautiful city, just like Mouni in this photo?  

The Cozy Morning

Mouni lives life to the fullest and never leaves a chance to get clicked, especially when it's her foreign friend. 

A Must Pose With Friend

The actress Mouni got romantic with hubby Suraj in the sunny weather. 

The Hubby's Time

Undoubtedly it's a dream of many to enjoy sunny weather in a bikini swimming in blue water.  

Water Baby

Mouni Roy's vacation pictures make one plan a trip. 

That Slayer Vibe

The diva is embracing sun, sand and sunsets. 

The Beach Vibes

Hanging out with a girl gang is the ultimate goal everyone wishes for, just like Mouni. 

The Girl Gang

