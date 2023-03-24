Mrunal Thakur's Regal Lehengas Winning Hearts

By Aarti Tiwari
March 24, 2023
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur is a true beauty who has rocked her sparkling ethnic looks.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Perfect regal beauty in pastel lehenga with heavy jewels and smokey makeup.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
The divs amazed us with her red floral lehenga flaunting the runway in a classy regal look.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Slaying her walk in a yellow lehenga with a choker and white gajra.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Her rosy makeup looked perfect with the yellow sitara lehenga.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Taking a new route of regal style in purple floral lehenga.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Soaring hotness in velvet maroon lehenga. The low neckline and ethnic ornaments look eye-catching.
Instagram: Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur became an instant attraction in stone-embedded lehenga.