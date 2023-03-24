Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur's Regal Lehengas Winning Hearts

By Aarti Tiwari

March 24, 2023

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is a true beauty who has rocked her sparkling ethnic looks.

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Perfect regal beauty in pastel lehenga with heavy jewels and smokey makeup.

Pastel Lehenga

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

The divs amazed us with her red floral lehenga flaunting the runway in a classy regal look.

Red Rose

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Slaying her walk in a yellow lehenga with a choker and white gajra.

Wow Yellow

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Her rosy makeup looked perfect with the yellow sitara lehenga.

Sitara

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Taking a new route of regal style in purple floral lehenga.

Floral Purple

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Soaring hotness in velvet maroon lehenga. The low neckline and ethnic ornaments look eye-catching.

Velvet Maroon

Instagram: Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur became an instant attraction in stone-embedded lehenga.

Stones

