Naagin Fame Krishna Mukherjee Takes Wedding Vows With Chirag Batliwalla

By Aarti Tiwari
March 14, 2023
Instagram : Krishna Mukherjee
Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.
The perfect Bengali wedding took place on March 13. She wrote, "the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor 📷 📷"
The duo awed fans in the white and red Bengali bride and groom look.
The romantic marriage proposal by Chirag Batliwalla on Yatch.
Krishna enjoyed her Bachelorette party with friends in Thailand.
They had a grand engagement ceremony on September 8, 2022.
When the couple had their first Diwali.
Throwback pictures from dating days.