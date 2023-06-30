Television

Nakul Mehta Goes Quirky With His Unique Style

By Aarti Tiwari

June 30, 2023

Instagram

Nakul Mehta is a renowned TV actor with classy fashion goals. 

Instagram

The actor is nailing his white t-shirt paired with a blazer and pants, looked spectacular. He posed with flowers on his ear.

Instagram

Any outfit looks captivating on Nakul, just like this black boho fit. 

Instagram

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor flaunted his charisma in a black outfit with a checkered blazer. 

Instagram

The actor turned traditional with a checkered pantsuit. 

Instagram

Nakul is fond of black. His new avatar in this pantsuit is unforgettable. 

Instagram

Nakul Mehta looks dapper in a pink ethnic suit with white pyjamas. 

