Nakul Mehta Goes Quirky With His Unique Style 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 30, 2023
Nakul Mehta is a renowned TV actor with classy fashion goals.
The actor is nailing his white t-shirt paired with a blazer and pants, looked spectacular. He posed with flowers on his ear.
Any outfit looks captivating on Nakul, just like this black boho fit.
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor flaunted his charisma in a black outfit with a checkered blazer.
The actor turned traditional with a checkered pantsuit.
Nakul is fond of black. His new avatar in this pantsuit is unforgettable.
Nakul Mehta looks dapper in a pink ethnic suit with white pyjamas.