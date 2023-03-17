Bollywood

Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali Ft. Tara Sutaria

By Aarti Tiwari

March 17, 2023

Tara Sutaria has a stunning personality, and her hairstyle makes her look captivating.

Defining charisma in an open straight hairstyle.

Straight Hairstyle

Those mysterious eyes and wavy beach hairstyle is soaring hot in a backless dress.

Beach Waves

If defining moody vibes, this is a perfect picture.

Wet Hair

It is a perfect beach time with an open hairstyle and bikini.

Messy Hairstyle

Flaunting midriff in cut-out dress with intense curls.

Intense Curls

Adding an edgy look with that high ponytail and makeup.

High Ponytail

A bun is perfect for a traditional outfit with roses in the hair.

Rose Bun

Stunning her ethnicity lehenga with the half-tied hairstyle.

Half-Tied

