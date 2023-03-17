Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali Ft. Tara Sutaria

By Aarti Tiwari
March 17, 2023
Tara Sutaria has a stunning personality, and her hairstyle makes her look captivating.
Defining charisma in an open straight hairstyle.
Those mysterious eyes and wavy beach hairstyle is soaring hot in a backless dress.
If defining moody vibes, this is a perfect picture.
It is a perfect beach time with an open hairstyle and bikini.
Flaunting midriff in cut-out dress with intense curls.
Adding an edgy look with that high ponytail and makeup.
A bun is perfect for a traditional outfit with roses in the hair.
Stunning her ethnicity lehenga with the half-tied hairstyle.