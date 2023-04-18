Bollywood

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Ananya Panday's Interesting Facts

By Srushti Gharat

April 18, 2023

Ananya completed her studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is not much unknown to star kids.

Ananya is the elder daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey.

Ananya Panday debuted as an actor in 'Student of the Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff.

Ananya Panday is a true-blue Gen-Z gal who loves birthday bashes.

Ananya is one of the few B-towners who debuted at the Parisian' Le Bal' Gala.

Ananya is a dog lover; looking at her social media feeds proves enough.

The diva studied fashion, and Ananya's immaculate sense of style should be no surprise.

Ananya is a passionate food enthusiast, and her favorite foods are butter chicken and cheese naan.

