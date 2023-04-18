Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Ananya Panday's Interesting Facts

By Srushti Gharat
April 18, 2023
Instagram: Ananya Panday
Ananya completed her studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is not much unknown to star kids.
Google: Ananya Panday
Ananya is the elder daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey.
Instagram: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday debuted as an actor in 'Student of the Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff.
Google: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is a true-blue Gen-Z gal who loves birthday bashes.
Google: Ananya Panday
Ananya is one of the few B-towners who debuted at the Parisian' Le Bal' Gala.
Instagram: Ananya Panday
Ananya is a dog lover; looking at her social media feeds proves enough.
Instagram: Ananya Panday
The diva studied fashion, and Ananya's immaculate sense of style should be no surprise.
Instagram: Ananya Panday
Ananya is a passionate food enthusiast, and her favorite foods are butter chicken and cheese naan.