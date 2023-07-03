Prajakta Koli's Peaceful Travel Diaries 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 03, 2023
Prajakta Koli is a travel enthusiast. She has enjoyed visiting different parts of the world.
The chilly mostlysane in the icy roads of Switzerland.
Prajakta Koli flaunts her bossy vibes in a tailored suit in the beautiful weather of Singapore.
Jug Jugg Jiyoo star all smiles in her comfy style and moody place in New York City.
Wow and wow, Prajakta Koli in the sunny and greeny roads of Italy.
Undoubtedly, it's a dream place to enjoy swimming under blue water in Dubai.
The actress enjoys the beautiful greenery surrounded by grass in Scotland.