Quirky Shades Of Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad

By Aarti Tiwari

March 14, 2023

Saba Azad is an Indian actress, theatre director, musician, and skilled dancer.

She often makes headlines for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

She is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures. Going through her pictures, we found some quirky shades of her.

Flaunting those lean legs with blue hair in a monokini.

The Blue Hair

Creating drama in black ensembles, bold makeup, and short mini-bangs.

The Short Hairstyle

The diva made us stare at her without a blink in those red shade hair.

Red Hair

Slay the style with wavy hair with a mini bun.

The Long Mini Bun

The craziness you need in this.

Those Lush Curls

No one can rock better than Saba Azad, this blonde hairstyle with vibrant pink.

The Ping Pong Pink

