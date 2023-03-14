Quirky Shades Of Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad

By Aarti Tiwari
March 14, 2023
Instagram: Saba Azad
Saba Azad is an Indian actress, theatre director, musician, and skilled dancer.
She often makes headlines for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.
She is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures. Going through her pictures, we found some quirky shades of her.
Flaunting those lean legs with blue hair in a monokini.
Creating drama in black ensembles, bold makeup, and short mini-bangs.
The diva made us stare at her without a blink in those red shade hair.
Slay the style with wavy hair with a mini bun.
The craziness you need in this.
No one can rock better than Saba Azad, this blonde hairstyle with vibrant pink.