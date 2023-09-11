Television

Sanjivani Fame Gurdip Punjj Saree Saga Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam'

Sanjivani Fame Gurdip Punjj Saree Saga Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam'

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 05, 2023

Instagram

Gurdip Punjj is currently not seen on screen. However, her Instagram feed is a blissful treat. The simple, see-through black saree and off-shoulder blouse exude desi girl vibes. 

Instagram

Every girl feels special in the saree; Gurdip embraces her ethnicity in the gold saree. 

Instagram

A must red saree glam never goes off-trend, and Gurdip aces it like a diva. 

Instagram

Gurdip prefers to slay in the classic saree style in the world of contemporary fashion. 

Instagram

Wish to spread magic? A blue saree like Gurdip Punjj in this picture is the perfect choice. 

Instagram

When festive is here, bright colors play the most important role, like Gurdip's multi-color saree style. 

Instagram

Gurdip Punjj is a floral bliss in the blue saree, embracing her gorgeousness. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story