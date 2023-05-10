Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's Shiny Outfits

By Srushti Gharat

May 10, 2023

Sara Ali Khan shows her toned legs in a mustard yellow strapless mini dress. 

Sara Ali Khan steals the show in a black sequined lehenga set with a black sleeveless blouse with a flowy embroidered skirt. 

Sara Ali Khan looks sassy and bossy in a sequined bralette with a matching jacket and shorts. 

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in a pastel pink shimmery, heavily embroidered lehenga set. 

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in a brown, golden shiny lehenga set with a V-neck blouse and detailed work skirt with a matching dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan looks like cotton candy in a dark pink sequined sleeveless mini dress with a train.

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a black and silver shimmery crop top with a neon mini skirt. 

Sara Ali Khan shows her oozing posture in a dark red shimmery mini dress. 

