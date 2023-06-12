Shraddha Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Pre-Holi Skincare Tips

By Aarti Tiwari
March 4, 2023
Holi is a festival of colors. And to this day, there are no rules but only enjoyment.
But amidst the excitement of the festival, everyone forgets about skin health.
Noticing the fact that the actress advises to ensure these things to be done before Holi.
As per NDTV reports, Shraddha Kapoor sticks to oiling her hair properly and also keeps her skin moisturized.
Contrastingly, Vidya puts oil on her hair and skin so that colors don't get stuck.
Conversely, Deepika Padukone uses Coconut oil for her hair.
Also, she makes sure to apply sunscreen and moisturizer before stepping out.
Kriti Sanon also follows moisturizing and oiling to protect her from colors.