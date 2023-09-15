Shriya Pilgaonkar's Code To Ace The Simple Looks With Minimal Adorns

Bollywood
By Agatha Android
Sep 15, 2023
Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar completes her simplicity in a green anarkali dress with embellished jhumkas and jutis.
The diva adds some fun with white pearl earrings in a casual floral salwar suit.
The Mirzapur beauty turns Punjabi in a red embellished kurta, floral pajama, and dupatta. The long earrings add glamour to her Punjaban style.
Shriya Pilgaonkar loves herself even without her; this picture shows her real beauty. She is an inspiration.
In the prettiness of soft pink anarkali, Shriya adds some spark with the gold jhumkas and long heels.
) Shriya leaves us in awe of the purple silk saree adorned with gold accessories and basic Indian makeovers.