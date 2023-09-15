Bollywood 

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Code To Ace The Simple Looks With Minimal Adorns

By Agatha Android

Sep 15, 2023

Google

Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar completes her simplicity in a green anarkali dress with embellished jhumkas and jutis. 

Google

The diva adds some fun with white pearl earrings in a casual floral salwar suit. 

Google

The Mirzapur beauty turns Punjabi in a red embellished kurta, floral pajama, and dupatta. The long earrings add glamour to her Punjaban style.

Google

 Shriya Pilgaonkar loves herself even without her; this picture shows her real beauty. She is an inspiration. 

Google

In the prettiness of soft pink anarkali, Shriya adds some spark with the gold jhumkas and long heels. 

Google

) Shriya leaves us in awe of the purple silk saree adorned with gold accessories and basic Indian makeovers.

