Shubman Gill Is A Thirst Trap In These Pictures 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 30, 2023
Star cricketer Shubman Gill looks captivating in a red shirt with his killer smile.
Uff Uff! Gujarat Titans star in a hot mess in a short, less wet look.
Shubman Gill is every girl's dream boy in this perfect chic black blazer.
That mere smile of Shubman Gill in the sunkissed picture is just wow.
The cricketer knows what his fans like, so he melts hearts with perfect moody pictures. That dimple on his face is cute.
Those sharp jawlines are everyone's dream, while Shubman slays it alone.
The cricketer looks the sexiest in the blue jersey. Isn't he?
The short pants and t-shirt with a cap and his smile make a vacation perfect.