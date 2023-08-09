Bollywood

Siddharth Shukla To Satish Kaushik: Actors Who Died Due To Heart Attack

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 09, 2023

The amazing TV star died from a heart attack at his home on September 2, 2021. It's been two years now. 

Siddharth Shukla

The Tollywood actor suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27 while attending a roadshow. He died on February 18 after battling for 23 days. 

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

The Mirzapur actor died due to cardiac arrest on February 17 2023.

Shahnawaz Pradhan

The famous singer died of a heart attack while performing at a concert on 31at May 2022. 

KK

After spending days on a ventilator, the very loving and hilarious comedian died on September 21, 2022. 

Raju Srivastava

The director and producer, and husband of Mandira Bedi died due to a heart attack in Mumbai in 2021. 

Raj Kaushal

The famous actor-writer-director died in Delhi from a sudden heart attack on March 9, 2023.

Satish Kaushik

