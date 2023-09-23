Bollywood 

Sizzle In Sequin Saree Glam From Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora To Katrina Kaif

Sep 23, 2023

Instagram

The stunning diva looks elegant in a purple sequin saree and satin blouse design with a pearl choker necklace.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Instagram

Showing her sassy figure in a silver sequin saree, Janhvi pairs her look with silver hoop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Instagram

Flaunting her fashion in a multi-color white sequin saree and satin cutout blouse design with a diamond necklace set.

Malaika Arora

Instagram

Brahmastra actress soaring hotness in silver sequin saree and halter neck blouse design.

Mouni Roy

Instagram

The veteran beauty turns Barbie in a pink sequin saree, satin soft pink sleeveless blouse design, and statement earrings.

 Kajol 

Instagram

Loving the lavender look in a sequin saree and velvet V-neckline blouse design with gold stud earrings.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Instagram

Be the glamour of the night in a silver sequin saree like Tara with a plunging blouse design and silver necklace.

Tara Sutaria

Instagram

The diva looks gorgeous in the brown and beige sequin saree and slip blouse design with motif and necklace set.

Katrina Kaif

