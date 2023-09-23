Sizzle In Sequin Saree Glam From Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora To Katrina Kaif

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 23, 2023
The stunning diva looks elegant in a purple sequin saree and satin blouse design with a pearl choker necklace.
Showing her sassy figure in a silver sequin saree, Janhvi pairs her look with silver hoop earrings.
Flaunting her fashion in a multi-color white sequin saree and satin cutout blouse design with a diamond necklace set.
Brahmastra actress soaring hotness in silver sequin saree and halter neck blouse design.
The veteran beauty turns Barbie in a pink sequin saree, satin soft pink sleeveless blouse design, and statement earrings.
Loving the lavender look in a sequin saree and velvet V-neckline blouse design with gold stud earrings.
Be the glamour of the night in a silver sequin saree like Tara with a plunging blouse design and silver necklace.
The diva looks gorgeous in the brown and beige sequin saree and slip blouse design with motif and necklace set.