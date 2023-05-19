Sneak Peek Into How Things Started Between Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday

By Aarti Tiwari
May 18, 2023
In Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker revealed that Aditya and Ananya bonded well at his 50th birthday party in May 2022.
While the actress shared her thoughts on the same and said that she found Aditya Roy Kapoor 'Hot.'
ETimes exclusive revealed that the duo had come close to each other.
The rumoured couple was snapped together for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both of them embraced their look in black.
Aditya accompanied Ananya to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The actress stepped up to support the actor for the screening of his show The Night Manager.
The duo walked for Lakme Fashion Week like a sparkling duo.
Recently the duo appeared together for a dinner date in the town.