Sneak Peek Into How Things Started Between Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday

By Aarti Tiwari

May 18, 2023

In Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker revealed that Aditya and Ananya bonded well at his 50th birthday party in May 2022. 

Karan Johar Spills Beans

While the actress shared her thoughts on the same and said that she found Aditya Roy Kapoor 'Hot.' 

Ananya Panday's Confession

ETimes exclusive revealed that the duo had come close to each other. 

The Rumours Sparks

The rumoured couple was snapped together for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both of them embraced their look in black. 

The Diwali Party

Aditya accompanied Ananya to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. 

The Gaming Tour

The actress stepped up to support the actor for the screening of his show The Night Manager. 

Ananya Panday For The Night Manager Premiere

The duo walked for Lakme Fashion Week like a sparkling duo. 

The Runway Walk

Recently the duo appeared together for a dinner date in the town. 

The Dinner Date

