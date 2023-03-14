Sneak Peek: Urfi Javed's No Makeup Looks

By Aarti Tiwari
March 14, 2023
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed is a popular fashion influencer who keeps buzzing in the headlines.
Her fashion choices are out-of-the-box, and only she can carry them out.
Constantly, she appears in all decked-up avatars, but we have got you some unseen no makeup pictures of her.
Urfi Javed was spotted returning from somewhere in a simple green jumpsuit and no makeup.
A rare glimpse of Urfi Javed in a white crop top where she flexed her bare face.
During the Covid-19 situation, she was snapped outside wearing only a mask and an oversized outfit.
Instagram story: Urfi Javed
It seems that someone hit her, but that's not the case.
Instagram story: Urfi Javed
Those morning chubby cheeks in winter are the cutest.
Instagram story: Urfi Javed
She loved her no-makeup look during her vacation.