Digital

Sneak Peek: Urfi Javed's No Makeup Looks

Sneak Peek: Urfi Javed's No Makeup Looks

By Aarti Tiwari

March 14, 2023

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is a popular fashion influencer who keeps buzzing in the headlines.

Instagram

Her fashion choices are out-of-the-box, and only she can carry them out.

Instagram

Constantly, she appears in all decked-up avatars, but we have got you some unseen no makeup pictures of her.

Google

Urfi Javed was spotted returning from somewhere in a simple green jumpsuit and no makeup.

Google

A rare glimpse of Urfi Javed in a white crop top where she flexed her bare face.

Google

During the Covid-19 situation, she was snapped outside wearing only a mask and an oversized outfit.

Instagram story: Urfi Javed

It seems that someone hit her, but that's not the case.

Instagram story: Urfi Javed

Those morning chubby cheeks in winter are the cutest.

Instagram story: Urfi Javed

She loved her no-makeup look during her vacation.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story