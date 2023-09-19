Bollywood 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Fame Sakshi Malik Soaring Temperature In Bold Bikini Avatar

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 19, 2023

Instagram

 Sakshi Malik is an Indian actress who rose to fame with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In this red bikini set, the actress is making hearts flutter. 

Instagram

The beauty shines in the summer sun wearing a tangerine bikini set with a printed shrug. 

Instagram

Fruits are the secret of Sakshi's stunning figure, flaunting her curves in a white bikini.

Instagram

The actress 'blue-ming' in a printed bikini set like a queen.

Instagram

Ufff! Sakshi is undoubtedly making us sweat in the hot pink bikini set.

Instagram

Grabbing attention in the yellow bikini set in the blue backdrop. 

Instagram

Sakshi Malik is killing the colorful bikini set moment on the yacht.

Instagram

Making hearts swoon in her multi-color bikini glam by the seashore. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story