Sriti Jha’s most intimidating style couture

By Shatakshi Ganguly
March 24, 2023
Sriti Jha looks boss lady in this stylish intricate emerald-green hued pantsuit.
When Sriti looked surreally divine in a lemon yellow shirt dress with matching heels.
The time Sriti Jha decked in a casual denim jacket and black gym co-ords in Spain.
The time Sriti looked majestic in glittery red mini dress and messy hair.
When Sriti Jha manifested her inner swan in white ruffled on-shoulder outfit
The time Sriti Jha decked up like glam doll in Ranbir Mukherjee’s six yard decked in sequins
When Sriti looked preppy like rockstar in glittery black pantsuit
When Sriti looked regal in golden sequinned one-shoulder mini dress and sultry bold makeup.