Sriti Jha’s most intimidating style couture

By Shatakshi Ganguly

March 24, 2023

Instagram

Sriti Jha looks boss lady in this stylish intricate emerald-green hued pantsuit. 

Emerald n Elegance

Instagram

When Sriti looked surreally divine in a lemon yellow shirt dress with matching heels. 

Sriti, The Sunshine!

Instagram

The time Sriti Jha decked in a casual denim  jacket and black gym co-ords in Spain.

Chic but casual

Instagram

The time Sriti looked majestic in glittery red mini dress and messy hair.

Glitter, shine and glow

Instagram

When Sriti Jha manifested her inner swan in white ruffled on-shoulder outfit

Divine in White

Instagram

The time Sriti Jha decked up like glam doll in Ranbir Mukherjee’s six yard decked in sequins

Nari in Saree

Instagram

When Sriti looked preppy like rockstar in glittery black pantsuit

Retro Night

Instagram

When Sriti looked regal in golden sequinned one-shoulder mini dress and sultry bold makeup.

A sequin showcase

