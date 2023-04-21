Stunning Sarees Ft. Pooja Hegde

By Srushti Gharat
April 21, 2023
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde made her stylish choice in a gorgeous red ruffled saree with a sleeveless V-neck blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in a silver and green silk saree with a hint of brown on the blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde looks like a south bride in a six-yard orange and a hint of gold Kanjivaram silk saree with a matching blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde shows her style in a bright orange printed saree with tiered ruffles and a white mirror work blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde looks like a "Desi Kudi" in a mustard yellow silk saree paired with a blue sleeveless blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, stunned in a golden linen saree, teamed her six-yard saree with a matching golden blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde shows her ethnic look in a white and beige coloured saree with a floral design and opted for a sleeveless matching blouse.
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde turns her head in a white and yellow floral sheer saree with sequined embellished work and a sleeveless yellow blouse.