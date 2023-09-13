Style Fame Actor Sahil Khan Lives Life King Size In Real Life 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sahil Khan is a well-known actor who impressed the audience with his acting skills.
He has been featured in films like Style, Xcuse Me, Ramaa: The Saviour, Double Cross, and others.
However, after Ramaa in 2010, Sahil quit acting and started to work on himself.
With his strong dedication and amazing personality, he influenced many people for fitness through his social media handle.
And now the actor lives life King-size. And these pictures are proof.
Sahil Khan is very active on his Instagram handle; he has 11.4 million followers.
He often makes it to the headlines because of his lavish lifestyle.
After 20 years, Sahil is all set to return alongside Sharman Joshi with a new project.