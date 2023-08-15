Bollywood

Style Your Independence Day Like These Divas; Hina Khan-Vidya Balan

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 15, 2023

Instagram

Slay in a simple orange chikankari anarkali kurta with matching pajama and dupatta. 

Hina Khan

Instagram

Want to be the symbol of elegance? Wear plain white with a thick border. Her simple adorns elevates her style. 

Kriti Sanon

Instagram

Glowing in a see-through green printed saree just out of the country glows in greenery.

Kiara Advani

Instagram

Be the epitome of beauty in this plain orange saree with accessories. 

Kangana Ranaut

Instagram

Wow, the white look like Alia in the plain saree and sparkling adorns. 

Alia Bhatt

Instagram

Be simple and stylish in the green sharara set and glowing look. 

Divyanka Tripathi

Instagram

Be sassy and classy in the orange anarkali suit with simple makeup. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Instagram

The diva looks gorgeous in the white ensemble and simple makeup. 

Shraddha Arya

Instagram

Be the beauty in the shiny silk saree and accessories. 

Vidya Balan

