Style Your Independence Day Like These Divas; Hina Khan-Vidya Balan 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 15, 2023
Slay in a simple orange chikankari anarkali kurta with matching pajama and dupatta.
Want to be the symbol of elegance? Wear plain white with a thick border. Her simple adorns elevates her style.
Glowing in a see-through green printed saree just out of the country glows in greenery.
Be the epitome of beauty in this plain orange saree with accessories.
Wow, the white look like Alia in the plain saree and sparkling adorns.
Be simple and stylish in the green sharara set and glowing look.
Be sassy and classy in the orange anarkali suit with simple makeup.
The diva looks gorgeous in the white ensemble and simple makeup.
Be the beauty in the shiny silk saree and accessories.