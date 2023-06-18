By Aarti Tiwari
June 13, 2023
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is a famous Indian Television actress.
At the beginning of her career, she used to host shows.
She was a famous face in Punjabi music videos.
The actress rose to fame with her role as Tejo Sandhu in the Colors show Udaariyaan.
She has also appeared in Hindi films like Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and Kandy Twist.
The actress changed her name from Pari Chaudhary to Priyanka Chaudhary on the suggestions of her numerologist.
Priyanka wants to play the role of Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met and Alia Bhatt from Highway.
She is an avid dog and cat lover, and her Instagram is proof.