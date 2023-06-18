Bollywood

TSurprising Facts About Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

TSurprising Facts About Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 13, 2023

Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is a famous Indian Television actress. 

Instagram

At the beginning of her career, she used to host shows.  

Instagram

She was a famous face in Punjabi music videos. 

Instagram

The actress rose to fame with her role as Tejo Sandhu in the Colors show Udaariyaan.  

Instagram

She has also appeared in Hindi films like Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and Kandy Twist. 

Instagram

The actress changed her name from Pari Chaudhary to Priyanka Chaudhary on the suggestions of her numerologist.  

Instagram

Priyanka wants to play the role of Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met and Alia Bhatt from Highway. 

Instagram

She is an avid dog and cat lover, and her Instagram is proof.  

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story