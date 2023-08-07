Television

Take Clues From Shivangi Joshi To Style Every Occasion

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 07, 2023

Instagram

This stunning thigh-high slit trail gown is perfect for an award show. The hairstyle, accessories and heels add up to the glamour. 

The Award Function Special

Instagram

The actress exudes Barbie fever in this beautiful off-shoulder mini dress and her style. 

Blue Barbie

Instagram

Her colourful bucket hat with lavender cardigan looks adorable. 

The Bucket Hat

Instagram

Her mesmerising look in the floral saree is perfect for any function at home.

The Saree Look

Instagram

Shivangi looks pretty in a pink patchwork gown.

Pink Patchwork

Instagram

This denim-on-denim is one of Gen-Z's  favorite styles. 

Denim On Denim

Instagram

Flaunting her royal charm and how! The embellished lehenga and sparkling glow. 

Royal Queen

