Take Stylish Crop Top Inspiration From Nia Sharma

By Aarti Tiwari

May 16, 2023

Nia Sharma has a bold and bindaas fashion choice. Take stylish crop top inspiration in pictures.  

The diva looked attractive in this white tank top flaunting her midriff and matching pants. 

White Tank Top

Jamai Raja actress donned a hot crop top with unbuttoned denim pants. 

Denim Crop Top

Nia looked captivating in this white netted top over a black bralette and shorts.  

The Netted Top

One of the tempting tops of Nia Sharma. The cutout detail with flowers looked eye-catching. 

The Cutout Top

The diva styled herself in a white strapless tube top paired with black pants and hand gloves.  

White Strapless Top

This unique black top grabbed attention with her picturesque figure.  

A Black Cutout And Netted Top

Nia Sharma looked sizzling in this strapless bralette top paired with cargo pants. 

The Bralette Top

