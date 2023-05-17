Take Stylish Crop Top Inspiration From Nia Sharma 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 16, 2023
Nia Sharma has a bold and bindaas fashion choice. Take stylish crop top inspiration in pictures.
The diva looked attractive in this white tank top flaunting her midriff and matching pants.
Jamai Raja actress donned a hot crop top with unbuttoned denim pants.
Nia looked captivating in this white netted top over a black bralette and shorts.
One of the tempting tops of Nia Sharma. The cutout detail with flowers looked eye-catching.
The diva styled herself in a white strapless tube top paired with black pants and hand gloves.
This unique black top grabbed attention with her picturesque figure.
Nia Sharma looked sizzling in this strapless bralette top paired with cargo pants.