Tara-Shraddha: B'Town Actress In Gorgeous Ivory Lehenga 

By Srushti Gharat
May 9, 2023
Tara Sutaria looks magnificent in an ivory lehenga with sequin work all-over lehenga set
Rashmika Mandanna shows her elegance in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta
Kriti Sanon gives us major wedding vibes in an ivory lehenga with floral embroidered work
Alanna Panday looks ethereal on the wedding day as she appears in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta
Khushi Kapoor steals our hearts in an ivory lehenga with sequin detail
Malaika Arora raises her glam quotient in an ivory chikankari lehenga
Nushrratt Bharuccha oozes her curved posture in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta
Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in an ivory lehenga while looking at the sun