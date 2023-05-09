Bollywood

Tara-Shraddha: B'Town Actress In Gorgeous Ivory Lehenga

By Srushti Gharat

May 9, 2023

Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks magnificent in an ivory lehenga with sequin work all-over lehenga set 

Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shows her elegance in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta 

Instagram

Kriti Sanon gives us major wedding vibes in an ivory lehenga with floral embroidered work 

Instagram

Alanna Panday looks ethereal on the wedding day as she appears in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta 

Instagram

Khushi Kapoor steals our hearts in an ivory lehenga with sequin detail 

Instagram

Malaika Arora raises her glam quotient in an ivory chikankari lehenga 

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha oozes her curved posture in an ivory lehenga with a sheer dupatta 

Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in an ivory lehenga while looking at the sun 

