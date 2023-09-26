Tejasswi Prakash, Shraddha Arya,  Ankita Lokhande, And Others Style Their Look With Choker Necklace Set

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 25, 2023
Naagin fame looks stunning in an ivory pantsuit and a rose bun. She adds a desi touch with the motif and diamond embellished choker necklace.
Kundali Bhagya's beauty looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga, and the white pearl and pink ruby necklace set adds glamour.
Elevate the shimmery saree style with the statement stones choker necklace and diamond stud earrings.
Grace your white lehengas like Ashi with the diamond floral pattern choker necklace set.
Adding some colors to the minimalistic look with a green ruby pendant choker necklace set.
Uff! The Brahmastra actress looks magical in a black saree with a gold traditional choker necklace with earrings.
Make your style stand out from others like Ankita with this contemporary gold choker necklace.