Bollywood 

Tejasswi Prakash, Shraddha Arya,  Ankita Lokhande, And Others Style Their Look With Choker Necklace Set

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 25, 2023

Instagram

Naagin fame looks stunning in an ivory pantsuit and a rose bun. She adds a desi touch with the motif and diamond embellished choker necklace.

Tejasswi Prakash 

Instagram

Kundali Bhagya's beauty looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga, and the white pearl and pink ruby necklace set adds glamour.

Shraddha Arya

Instagram

Elevate the shimmery saree style with the statement stones choker necklace and diamond stud earrings.

Rubina Dilaik

Instagram

Grace your white lehengas like Ashi with the diamond floral pattern choker necklace set.

Ashi Singh

Instagram

Adding some colors to the minimalistic look with a green ruby pendant choker necklace set.

Jasmin Bhasin

Instagram

Uff! The Brahmastra actress looks magical in a black saree with a gold traditional choker necklace with earrings.

Mouni Roy

Instagram

Make your style stand out from others like Ankita with this contemporary gold choker necklace.

Ankita Lokhande

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 70 Crore Club; Check Out Each Day Collection