Throwback To Sara Ali Khan's Childhood Memories

By Srushti Gharat

April 23, 2023

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show their father-daughter goals while holding Sara on his back. 

Sara Ali Khan looks so cute with a chubby face while holding a camera stand at the top of the sea. 

Sara Ali Khan gives an oozing posture in a childhood picture with a cute smile. 

Sara Ali Khan looks "Sapno Ki Rani" in a beautiful traditional dress with golden jewellery. 

Sara Ali Khan looks super-duper awesome in a dark green salwar suit as she poses with her friend. 

Sara Ali Khan shares with us a significant childhood picture with a sweet expression and gives a cute smile. 

Sara Ali Khan looks perfect in a traditional purple dress as she poses with the hook step of the "Bangle ke peeche" song. 

Again, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan cherish a father-daughter moment and oodles of love while chilling.

