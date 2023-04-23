Throwback To Sara Ali Khan's Childhood Memories

By Srushti Gharat
April 23, 2023
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show their father-daughter goals while holding Sara on his back.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks so cute with a chubby face while holding a camera stand at the top of the sea.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan gives an oozing posture in a childhood picture with a cute smile.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks "Sapno Ki Rani" in a beautiful traditional dress with golden jewellery.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks super-duper awesome in a dark green salwar suit as she poses with her friend.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shares with us a significant childhood picture with a sweet expression and gives a cute smile.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks perfect in a traditional purple dress as she poses with the hook step of the "Bangle ke peeche" song.
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan
Again, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan cherish a father-daughter moment and oodles of love while chilling.