Trendy Neckpieces Ft. Kiara Advani 

By Srushti Gharat
April 23, 2023
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks like a mango and gives a cute expression, and pairs her outfit with "SLICE," named neckpiece.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani shows her oozing posture in a black plunging neckline as she pairs her outfit with a diamond and an emerald stone studded in silver.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in an olive dress as she accessories her outfit with an elegant golden neckpiece.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a shiny yellow outfit, completing her look with a diamond two-layered neckpiece studded in silver.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looked incredible in a green and white tie dye, the two-piece outfit paired with a golden chain.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani shows her elegance in a white and pink tie-dye sequin saree and pairs it with a silver choker added with the sparkly jewel.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani shows her toned abs in a black two-piece outfit and pairs her outfit with diamonds and silver studded.
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's oozes oomph in a black bralette and multicoloured skirt as she accessories with a golden two-layered chain.