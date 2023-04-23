Bollywood

Trendy Neckpieces Ft. Kiara Advani

By Srushti Gharat

April 23, 2023

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks like a mango and gives a cute expression, and pairs her outfit with "SLICE," named neckpiece.

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shows her oozing posture in a black plunging neckline as she pairs her outfit with a diamond and an emerald stone studded in silver. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in an olive dress as she accessories her outfit with an elegant golden neckpiece. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a shiny yellow outfit, completing her look with a diamond two-layered neckpiece studded in silver. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked incredible in a green and white tie dye, the two-piece outfit paired with a golden chain. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shows her elegance in a white and pink tie-dye sequin saree and pairs it with a silver choker added with the sparkly jewel. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shows her toned abs in a black two-piece outfit and pairs her outfit with diamonds and silver studded. 

Instagram: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's oozes oomph in a black bralette and multicoloured skirt as she accessories with a golden two-layered chain. 

