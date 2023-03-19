Digital

Urfi Javed, Nia Sharma, Kendall Jenner, And More In Quirky Blue Lip Color

By Aarti Tiwari

March 19, 2023

Instagram

Actresses donned a dark blue lip color and made head-turning appearances from Urfi, Nia to Kendall.

Instagram

She made heads turn in a white outfit with dark blue lip color and smokey makeup.

Urfi Javed

Instagram

The diva donned an up-and-down top with denim. The bangs' hairstyle and blue lips looked stunning.

Nia Sharma

Instagram

The Calm Down singer made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet in a tip-to-toe blue look.

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Her neon bluish lip color didn't go well with her look; however, she looked eye-catching.

Aishwarya Rai

Instagram

Water baby enjoying a vacation in all blue vibes.

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram

Savage pop singer Rihanna made a jaw-dropping look in rock style.

Rihanna

Instagram

Stunning the bold makeup look in dark blue lips.

Kylie Jenner

