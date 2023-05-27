Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal And His Quirky Antics

By Aarti Tiwari

May 25, 2023

What a vibe! Isn't he the most dapper in this printed shirt style and baggy pants? 

Those edgy looks in a black suit make him the most handsome star.

Vicky Kaushal won hearts with his amazing statement style as he flaunted his edgy jaws. 

The Hero glam in a black kurta pyjama, just like every Indian wedding. 

Uff Uff, one can't stop adoring Vicky's innocence in this picture.

The swagger poses in a loose shirt and pants, just like Vicky Kaushal.

The Munda Kukada Kamal da vibes in a black pantsuit. 

Grounded and humble, he never fails to impress with his quirkiness, just like in this picture. Vicky is love. Isn't he? 

