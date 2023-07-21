Bollywood

We Bet You Don't Know These Unknown Facts About Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh

By Aarti Tiwari

July 21, 2023

Akshara Singh is a well-known actress and singer in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. 

Her parents were related to the acting field, but she wanted to become a dancer. 

Once, the actress was mad in love with actor Pawan Singh who reportedly cheated on her and married someone else.

After being cheated by Pawan Singh, she broke down and went into depression. 

At that time, her father told her to hang herself and die or fight. 

Hearing this from her father, Akshara Singh decided to move forward and take care of herself. 

She also participated in the most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. 

Today, she owns crores and has a huge fandom on her profile. 

