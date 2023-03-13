What Keeps Hansika Motwani In Shape?

By Aarti Tiwari
March 13, 2023
Actresses keep themselves fit by working out for hours. But Hansika chose a different way.
She goes to her gym by walking, which keeps her healthier.
As per reports, she believes, "I try to make workouts interesting, so there is no fixed regime as such."
She is not into the strict workout but keeps it flexible.
The diva does not like to pull weights.
But she loves to do activities like yoga, spinning, and swimming.
She swears around a healthy lifestyle, wakes up earlier, and sleeps on time.
Though she is strict with her diet, Sunday is her cheat day.
She also plays sports like football.