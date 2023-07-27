Who Is Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Puneet Superstar? 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 27, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar often buzzes in the headlines.
Puneet Superstar is also known as Puneet Kumar or Lord Puneet.
Puneet is a social media influencer. He rose to fame with Tik Tok.
He became a celebrity by doing crazy antics and sharing with his followers.
He annoyed the housemates in the most controversial show by doing his daily crazy things.
His antics have made him the superstar.
He was eliminated from the house after other housemates voted him out when Bigg Boss asked if others were comfortable with him.
Puneet has more than 3 million followers on his Instagram account.