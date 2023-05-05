ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen drops adorable family snap, (see celebration moment)

Anushka Sen’s adorable family moment on social media is giving us goals, however this isn’t the first time that Sen has shared adorable moments with her family, but this one is special

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 07:35:27
In a world that often seems driven by ambition and competition, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters in life. But for those who understand the value of family, it’s clear that nothing is more important than the love and support of our closest loved ones. Family, the bedrock of human society, has always been an essential pillar of our lives, providing support, love, and guidance through life’s many challenges. For many, family is the foundation upon which all else is built, a source of strength and comfort in the face of adversity.

And it looks like the young television actress Anushka Sen lives by the same thoughts too. Owing to that the actor has now again shared an adorable family moment on her Instagram.

Anushka Sen shares adorable picture with family

In the picture we can see Sen posing with her dearest parents. The actress looked stunning in her teal blue ethnic kurta that she teamed with her long wavy tresses and minimal makeup. She rounded it off with a pair of oxidised drop earrings. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Favvssss forever”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Becoming popular with her work in the show Baal Veer, there’s been no looking back for the actress. However, with her honing acting skills, the actress while has carved a niche of her own in the entertainment world, Sen also happens to be a rising social media influencer. Her growing followers’ numbers on social media says it all.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

