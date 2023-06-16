ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen's burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing

Anushka Sen is one of the most amazing and talented, admired divas in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry and we love her. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and you will love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 Jun,2023 09:48:57
Anushka Sen's burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing

Anushka Sen is one of the most mesmerizing and beautiful divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. Her supporters and fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly the reason why, whenever she uploads new content on her Instagram handle to woo and charm her fans the right way, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the real and true sense of the term. Her lovers and followers always bless her with unconditional amount of love and affection in the best ways possible and well, no wonder, we love to see all of it and appreciate her for the same. Her creativity game is always on point and that’s why, she never fails to surprise her fans the right way and how.

Check out the latest that Anushka Sen is busy doing at her end on Instagram:

Whenever Anushka shares captivating and mesmerize photos, videos and Instagram reels, it inspires the young crowd to take up digital arts and content creation as a full-time profession in life. Well, that’s the reason why, come what may, she always shares important updates from her end to motivate her fans. Well, this time, she’s chosen to post a series of snaps on her social media handle. From sharing cute photos of her gym diaries in black to eventually melting hearts of everyone with her mirror selfie swag, we love all of it. Come check out –

Anushka Sen's burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing 816166

Anushka Sen's burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing 816167

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Brilliant and simply amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s morning vlog, watch
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s morning vlog, watch
“When we meet each other, it doesn’t feel…”, Jannat Zubair on her friendship with Anushka Sen, read
“When we meet each other, it doesn’t feel…”, Jannat Zubair on her friendship with Anushka Sen, read
Anushka Sen shares snaps from ‘shoot diaries’, we are in love
Anushka Sen shares snaps from ‘shoot diaries’, we are in love
Inside Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur’s street-style vanity
Inside Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur’s street-style vanity
How Cute: Anushka Sen does super happy dance for fans, internet in love
How Cute: Anushka Sen does super happy dance for fans, internet in love
Anushka Sen’s strong selfie game is too wow to handle
Anushka Sen’s strong selfie game is too wow to handle
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
Read Latest News